‘We Are Not Only Focused On Internet Fraudsters, We Will Not Spare The Mega Thieves’ – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, has asserted that the commission will not exempt anyone involved in economic or financial crimes.

The EFCC Boss emphasized that their scope extends beyond internet fraudsters to include pursuing mega thieves, signaling a commitment to holding all perpetrators of financial crimes accountable.

This was disclosed in Abuja on Sunday at an anti-corruption concert organized to promote greater awareness and public participation in the fight against internet crimes.

Olukoyede highlighted the progress achieved since taking office a few months ago and reiterated his dedication to a comprehensive, fully integrated campaign against corrupt activities.

Olukoyede said, “We will not spare anyone. We will not spare the mega thieves.

“As we are doing the mega, we will also do those at the lower end.

“In the last two months, we have arranged two former governors.

“So, it is not true that we are only focused on internet fraudsters.

“Of course, internet fraud is bad enough but our focus is on every form of economic and financial crimes.

“Youths need to know that being ex-convicts has career limitations. Ex-convicts can’t run for public offices, and the stigma alone is even terrible. So, I urge you to avoid internet crimes by all means. Your future is more important than any immediate gains from such crimes.”

He urged youths to adopt hard work and diligence, stressing that success is attained through these virtues. Emphasizing the dignity in labor, he called for collective action against corruption, urging everyone to join the fight alongside the EFCC.