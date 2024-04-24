Fraud Case: Yahaya Bello On Global Watch List – EFCC

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, on Tuesday, revealed that the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello is on the global watchlist for alleged fraud.

Naija News understands that the Anti-graft boss disclosed this during an interview with newsmen.

He wondered why Bello has failed to surrender himself to be investigated following the allegation of levelled against him.

Speaking on the action of the current Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, in helping Bello escape EFCC’s arrest, Olukoyede warned that immunity ends someday, adding that they have forensic evidence of how Ododo helped Bello.

Olukoyede in his take on the role played by Governor Ododo, in allegedly helping Bello evade arrest, said: “If you have immunity today, it doesn’t mean you would have immunity tomorrow…The world is looking at us. Some people went to carry placards and were protesting, they sold out their conscience. For how much?”

On Ododo’s alleged involvement in whisking Bello from arrest at his residence, Olukoyede said: “We have forensic evidence. If he (Bello) had surrendered himself, there would have been no reason to declare him wanted. He has been watchlisted all over the world. He can only run. Why is he not submitting himself to the law? Why is he not coming out?”

The EFCC seeks to arraign Bello on 19 counts of money laundering and misappropriation of Kogi funds to the tune of N80 billion.