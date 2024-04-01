2027: We Are Not Looking At Peter Obi And The Obidient Movement – Presidency

Advertisement

The presidency has said that it will not be distracted by the activities and thoughts of the Obidients movement.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga stated this during a chat aired on Mic On Podcast.

He claimed that former Anambra governor, Peter Obi was employing religious and ethnic sentiments in his politics.

Reacting to questions on whether Obi’s politics and his followers could pose a threat to President Tinubu’s chances in 2027, Onanuga said the administration has no time to entertain thoughts about 2027 politics yet

Advertisement

He said, “As of now, we are busy with governance and we don’t want our attention diverted from the focus of what the government is trying to do. We are very busy, we’re not even looking at them now.”

Speaking about Obi’s political style at the last election, he said, “What I know about the campaign of Obi was that for the first time in a very long while in our country, we had a candidate who was inflaming ethnic passion and that was the way the election went at that time, he was inflaming ethnic and religious passions, bringing two dangerous things to our politics; ethnicity and religion. That was what he did and those things were dangerous to our politics.”

When asked to compare President Tinubu with his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, Onanuga said it would be too early to be drawing conclusions on performances as President Tinubu is barely a year in the saddle.

Advertisement

He however said that the two leaders have their human differences and different ways of attending to issues, noting that the former president had been unfairly judged by many commentators.