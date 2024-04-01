‘It Is A Curse And You Are Incurring God’s Wrath’ – Oluwo Of Iwo Warns Politician Hoarding Palliatives

Advertisement

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has condemned and warned that elected political officeholders who hoard palliatives will face divine consequences.

Naija News reports that Oluwo issued the caution during the distribution of 5kg bags of rice to women and elderly individuals in Iwo.

During the exercise, the monarch emphasized the importance of public officials’ compassion for the less privileged.

He also mentioned that it is not solely President Bola Tinubu’s responsibility to address the current economic challenges but that individuals should also show kindness to those in need.

According to him, this is a time for generosity and sharing rather than selfishly accumulating wealth or resources. Oluwo suggested that traditional rulers should oversee the distribution of palliatives due to their close connection with the grassroots community.

“If any government or political officer holder is hoarding palliative, I believe that it is a curse. People should not incur the wrath of God in this period of Ramadan and Easter. You can’t finish all the food by yourself; it will only kill you. Instead, distribute it like I am doing to those who need it. This is leadership! The king is the servant, and the people; you treat them as kings because I want to raise kings.

“Traditional rulers are the link between government and the people, you can see that I went to my people one-on-one, and I met them, I did not send emissaries to them, this is how we want the government to know that the traditional rulers can go as far as meeting their people in their respective houses.

“Government can extend palliative care to the masses by reaching them through the traditional rulers; there are sincere monarchs across the country whose major interest is the welfare of their people. Together, we can overcome the present hardship and make the country great again,” the Monarch was quoted by the Daily Post as saying.