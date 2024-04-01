Economic Hardship: Gov’t Cannot Provide For Everyone – Gov Diri

Advertisement

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has said that the government, whether at the federal or state level, cannot cater for everyone, urging well-to-do people to get into the business of adding value to the lives of the citizens.

In his speech at the Easter Sunday service held at St. Peter’s Anglican Church in his community of Sampou, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, yesterday, Governor Diri expressed his belief that providing palliatives alone is not a sustainable solution to the economic difficulties faced by the nation.

Diri emphasized the importance of establishing effective structures and systems to tackle the prevailing economic challenges.

While he acknowledged the significance of palliatives, the governor’s primary focus is implementing long-term solutions.

According to Diri, his administration was implementing policies and initiatives to provide lasting empowerment to the state’s residents rather than temporary relief measures.

As per his statement, the government addressed the shortage of skilled workers and the challenge of acquiring necessary skills by establishing technical colleges in all eight Local Government Areas.

Diri further noted that his government was implementing skills acquisition programs and constructing roads to connect remote areas, along with other infrastructure projects that would contribute to the socio-economic empowerment of the population.

The governor further emphasized that the government alone cannot cater to the needs of everyone, and encouraged the people to actively engage in business and other meaningful ventures to enhance their own lives and contribute to the development of the state.

He said: “There is nowhere in the world that the government does everything for you. Let us get involved in businesses.

“Take advantage of our skills acquisition programmes, and that way, you will add value to yourselves and Bayelsa State.

“That way, youths will become productive.”