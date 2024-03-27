Ramadan Palliative: Sanwo-Olu Reacts As Dangote Donates 80,000 Bags Of Rice To Lagosians

The Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) distributed 80,000 bags of 10kg rice to vulnerable individuals in Lagos State on Wednesday to alleviate the challenges faced in the country.

Naija News understands that the palliative distribution took place at the State House, Ikeja, Lagos, with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Aliko Dangote, and other dignitaries in attendance.

Dangote mentioned that this was part of a larger initiative to distribute over one million 10kg bags of rice to one million vulnerable individuals across the 774 local government areas in Nigeria.

He emphasized that this act of distributing rice showcased the foundation’s dedication to promoting compassion and solidarity, which are essential human values.

Dangote highlighted that this rice distribution complemented the daily distribution of 12,500 loaves of bread in Lagos, aiming to alleviate the challenges faced by vulnerable communities in Lagos State.

Reacting, Governor Sanwo-Olu commended Dangote’s various initiatives aimed at alleviating Nigerians’ suffering and appreciated his compassion for those in need.

The governor also praised the foundation’s leadership for prioritizing the welfare of the people over profit and wealth accumulation.

He said, “Aliko Dangote is a Nigerian who has chosen to be different. You have choices, but you have made the right one, which is caring for the vulnerable. I appreciate Mr Aliko Dangote for extending his kind gestures to the people at the bottom of the pyramid, and we are grateful for his support in government. There is a lot of global disruption in different parts of the world, and it is a tough time to be in a position of leadership.”

The Lagos State governor urged other affluent Nigerians to follow Dangote’s example, emphasizing that providing rice would contribute to the state’s efforts to alleviate the impact of economic difficulties.

Why We Extend Ramadan Palliative To Christians

Justifying the food intervention in Lagos and people of other faiths, Dangote said: “While our traditional Ramadan food distribution has been focused on the Muslim Community, we recognize that the current circumstances where a significant proportion of Nigerians across the nation are experiencing severe hardship due to the prevailing high prices of food require that we broaden our program to cover communities of all faiths.

“This is why we are extending the Ramadan initiative to cover all the thirty-six states and the Federal Capital Territory as a testament to our commitment to supporting our communities in line with our core values and the spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadan.”

The ADF’s CEO, Zouera Youssoufou, emphasized the Foundation’s collaboration with reputable NGOs, civil societies, religious organizations, and more, to ensure that the donations reach the most vulnerable individuals in Lagos State.

She stressed that the Foundation is guided by a vision of empowering Africans to achieve their self-actualization and full potential, as it believes that every individual, regardless of their circumstances, deserves the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

“In times of hardship, it is imperative that we stand together as one nation, one community, extending a helping hand to our brothers and sisters in their time of need as we have done with our female empowerment programme in Lagos State, which targeted 40,000 (Forty thousand) disadvantaged women,” she said.

On her part, Group Executive Director Commercial Operations at Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Fatima Aliko-Dangote, noted that the flag-off in Lagos was a follow-up to the 120,000 bags distributed in Kano on Saturday, said the intervention is targeted to reach the 774 local government areas in Nigeria.

“We have been doing this for a while, but we didn’t publicise it because our chairman believes this is between him and God, but this year, we decided to publicise it so that we can encourage and inspire others to do so.

“The Dangote Foundation is also doing many other things. We are also serving 2,500 breads all over Lagos daily. We started this in 2020 during COVID-19. Also, in our hometown in Kano, we have been doing breakfast, lunch, and dinner for the past 35 years. The foundation has invested in many things. Years back, we gave women some money to invest in their businesses,” she said.

Furthermore, Dangote emphasized the significance of Lagos State to the Group, as it is home to two of its major investments – the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Dangote Fertiliser Plant.

In addition, he revealed that the Dangote Group is actively involved in addressing nutrition concerns and has achieved notable progress in food fortification. The Group has made substantial investments in iodized salt and vitamin A fortified sugar.

Moreover, he highlighted the Group’s commitment to promoting food fortification across the Nigerian food industry. They are currently exploring fortification methods for staple foods such as rice and wheat, as well as bouillon cubes, with the aim of enhancing nutrition nationwide.