We Did Not Use FG Palliatives To Buy Tractors For Farmers – Soludo

The governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo has denied allegations that part of the Federal Government palliative given to the state was used to purchase 800 farming tractors for farmers.

The governor noted that the news is entirely false and lacks merit.

He stated this through his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime.

Aburime insisted that the administration of Charles Soludo is committed to transparency and accountability and always focused on the well-being of citizens.

According to him, “We wish to categorically state that these claims are entirely false and without merit.

“Anambra State Government under the leadership of Governor Soludo has always been committed to transparent and accountable governance, with a primary focus on the well-being of its citizens, particularly farmers.

“Soludo administration has offered farmers in the state in the distribution of 1,100,000 hybrid coconut and palm seedlings to over 100,000 households, igniting the hope of lifting many out of poverty. This was done out of budgetary allocation to agriculture, and not with any palliatives fund.

“The news story circulating online, claiming that Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, utilized part of the state’s palliative funds to procure 800 tractors, which were subsequently distributed to farmers free of charge is fake.

“The administration operates within the bounds of fiscal responsibility and prudent financial management. Any insinuation suggesting otherwise is baseless and misleading.”