PDP Reacts As Rivers Assembly Threatens To Impeach Fubara

Advertisement

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly for threatening to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Recall that the lawmakers, who are loyalists of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, had threatened to impeach Fubara over his refusal to implement an eight-point Peace Accord signed with Wike on the orders of President Bola Tinubu.

The state Assembly also accused Fubara of not funding the Rivers Independent Electoral Commission to conduct elections for local government councils in the State.

In a statement on Monday, the state Publicity Secretary of Rivers PDP, Sydney Tambari Gbara, charged the state lawmakers to stop disturbing the peace of the state.

Advertisement

He asked the Assembly to allow the courts to determine their status following their defection from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gbara also urged the lawmakers to address their legitimacy question in the light of Section 109 of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

He said: “You have several cases querying your legality in Courts, why are you running away from them? You are here constituting a public nuisance, engaging in illegal assembly, taking illegal decisions, and making illegal laws, knowing full well that you no longer represent your constituents.

Advertisement

“If you want to know what Rivers people think about you, go to the streets and ask questions. You are an illegal assembly and your laws are inconsequential to Rivers people.

“Although we are not holding brief for the state government, as a party, let me for the upteenth time, tell Tony Okocha that Governor Siminialayi Fubara has in his desire to further deepen peace in the state implemented the Peace Accord and in accordance with our laws. So your attempt to try to stampede Governor Fubara into taking unconstitutional actions is like blowing hot air.”