Rivers Assembly Threatens To Impeach Fubara

Advertisement

The Rivers State House of Assembly, on Saturday, accused the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, of dishonesty.

Naija News understands that the lawmakers threatened to resume impeachment proceedings against him if he continues to breach the constitution.

The Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, made this known during a press briefing in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Amaewhule, who was accompanied by 26 members of the Assembly, read out a 10-point briefing in which they slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders who pledged their support to President Bola Tinubu and Governor Fubara.

Advertisement

They accused the governor of refusing to hold up to his end of the Presidential Peace Accord which he wilfully signed without coercion.

Furthermore, they explained that they withdrew their impeachment notice against Governor Fubara out of respect for President Tinubu and a hope that the governor will have a change of heart.

The lawmakers, however, threatened to resume the impeachment proceedings should Governor Fubara continue what they referred to as constant constitutional breaches.

Advertisement

The statement reads, “We begin by announcing to you that sponsored attacks on the House has failed woefully. Enemies of the people and those who cannot withstand the principles of the rule of law as well as checks and balances in our nascent democracy, in their frustration, started with the burning and later demolition of the Hallowed Chamber.

“Their plan is to eliminate the legislature that is pushing for the independence granted her by the Constitution since they cannot exercise undue control over her. We survived these attacks! Their new strategy is to use another arm of government, lobbyists, attack dogs and the mainstream and social media to bring the House to disrepute and consummate their agenda. In this regard, various individuals, groups, media mercenaries have been recruited to actualize their objectives.

“The latest of the new groups recruited against the 10th Assembly is the “Former Rivers State PDP Presidential Campaign Council”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In a press conference on the 26th of March 2024 signed by Dr. Abiye Sekibo, this group inferred that the House is an illegal and unconstitutional Assembly.

“Others in this group are the likes of Rt. Hon. Austin Opara, Senator Lee Maeba and Prince Uche Secondus. Hon. Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja, Sir Celestine Omehia amongst others are among these desperate politicians who left their houses and gathered under a canopy with H.E. Atiku Abubakar and H.E. Ifeanyi Okowa’s pictures on a banner behind them professing their new support for Mr. President and the Rivers State Governor.

“On the other hand, they derided the 10th Assembly who they are unhappy with for joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) which incidentally is the President’s Political Party.

“Worse still, they lied against and attacked the FCT Minister who worked tirelessly for the victory of the President and the Governor in Rivers State.

“In other words, they are against those who defeated them and put them to shame by ensuring the victory of the President and Governor in the State, but they now “subscribe” to the President and Governor. What a weak strategy from a group who think they are smart!

“The good people of Rivers State know who they truly are. Our constituents will not forget in a hurry how they fought against the Candidature of the current Governor and Mr. President during the elections.

“We are not surprised that they are no more saying all the unprintable things against the President and the Governor because this is who they are.

“They now want to advise the President and use unprintable words against the former Governor of Rivers State- His Excellency, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike CON. GSSRS. Life Bencher who God used to unite and transform Rivers State to enviable heights. Their new game plan is to blackmail Mr. President with “oil production and OPEC Quota”. This is the end game for them. What a shame!

“They said in their statement that they now support the Renewed Hope Agenda and we are not against it. However, can they be trusted going by their past actions? Is it not a ploy to deceive the President, gain rewards and milestones as usual and later fight back after discrediting their old benefactor- the FCT Minister.

“Time will tell but we must keep in mind that they vowed “never to serve master and later boy” and campaigned that the President was unqualified, not healthy enough and unfit for the job. We were inundated by the sad commentaries and speeches of their spokesperson in the media against the President, Governor, and those of us who stood by the President and Governor.

“These new arrivals have just landed like hawks. They now want to grab what they spat on but need to be careful of their rantings and utterances against the institution of the legislature and the FCT- Minister as they can derail the existing peace in the State.

“The FCT- Minister is doing fabulously well in Abuja and should be commended. Rather than looking for advise for Mr. President who we believe knows them very well, should they not be calling on the Governor to learn to abide by the laws of Rivers State and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria? Should these new self-acclaimed advisers also not be advising the Governor to do the needful so that there can be a smooth transition from the current democratically elected Councils in the State to the next democratically elected Councils and avoid the challenges of attempting the opposite. What about advising the Governor to heed to the Peace Agreement he begged for, willingly signed, and has chosen not to abide by some of the terms?

“It is worthy of note that the notice of impeachment of the Governor was quickly withdrawn by members of the House in fulfilment of the terms of the agreement and out of immense respect for the person and office of the President of the Federal Republic and believing that there would be a u-turn in terms of unlawful actions of the Governor.

“The reverse is now the case as we see from day to day the activities of the State Governor been conducted outside the laws of Rivers State and the Constitution. To this day, Rivers State remains the only State without an Appropriation Law and the Governor recklessly abandons laws of the State.

“These new hawks in the scene and all those who are quick to refer to the Governor as “Mr. innocent” will not go and advise him. They prefer to hold talk shows, organize rallies, hold press conferences, and announce that the House commenced impeachment proceedings against the Governor for no just cause but fall to ask the Governor if he has not been informed of the particulars of gross misconduct levelled against him or at least read them when they were filed in Court in response to his petition.

“They must not forget that the Rivers State House of Assembly has the mandate of the people and that we swore an oath of allegiance to the Constitution to do the needful including the Impeachment of the Governor as a last resort. So, if it becomes a last resort, in accordance with the law, we will not hesitate to do so because no individual is bigger than Rivers State, including the Governor.

“We assure the good people of Rivers State that we remain undeterred in our service to our father land and no number of threats including those of violence against us just like they attacked the Speaker’s residence will make us abandon our Constitutional mandate to make laws for the good governance of our dear State.

“Efforts to utilize misguided individuals and attack dogs to spew lies against the House or misinform the populace with the intention of bringing the House to disrepute has only succeeded in strengthening our resolve to represent our people even better by focusing on our job and ignoring their distractions. To this end, the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly will leave no stone unturned in our resolve to make a positive difference in legislation, oversight functions and effective representation.

“Several Bills that are in the interest of the State have succeeded so far and resolutions passed with the objective of making things better. As we push to meet or surpass the yearnings and aspirations of our constituents, we are focused on our avowed goal of legislative oversight for the betterment of the good people of Rivers State. The Peace, progress and development of Rivers State is our watchword and remains so!

“The 10th Assembly respectfully calls on Mr. President to ignore these hawks that have just landed and their failed attempt to disparage the very performing FCT-Minister and the Rivers State House of Assembly. In due time, their true intentions would become clearer. Nigerians should remember this.

“We remain very prayerful and ever supportive of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President’s government. We toiled day and night while these hawks called us names as we canvassed for votes for Mr. president from unit to unit, ward to ward and LGA to LGA. Today, we have happily joined our progressive party with the intention of supporting Mr. President and further protecting what we worked for- His mandate. No amount of blackmail would derail the resolve of this 10th Assembly to support Mr. President, his government and especially the son of Rivers State that is making us proud as the FCT-Minister- His Excellency, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike CON. GSSRS. Life Bencher. We also call on Nigerians to give Mr President’s efforts at economic recovery and improved life all the support that it deserves.

“Finally, we assure the good people of Rivers State of our commitment to stand up for them and urge them to remain prayerful against tyranny and dictatorship in the State because we believe that as agents of positive change, things can be better in the State if the rule of law prevails and there is mutual respect for and from all arms of government and institutions.”