Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 25th March, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 25th March 2024

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, who turns 72 on March 29, 2024, has ordered that no celebration be put together for his birthday due to the mood in the country.

The President, in a statement on Sunday by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, urged his associates or well-wishers across the country not to organize any celebratory events on his behalf or in his name.

He also told them not to place goodwill advertorials for his birthday but to donate the money to charity organizations of their choice in his name.

President Tinubu cited the nation’s current challenges and recent security breaches as reasons for his decision.

The statement conveyed President Tinubu’s honour of leading Africa’s most populous nation during these trying times and his commitment to working tirelessly to improve the lives of Nigerians.

The Kaduna State Government, on Sunday, disclosed, that the 287 schoolchildren kidnapped from Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State, have been released.

The development was announced in a statement signed by the state governor, Senator Uba Sani.

The statement partly read, “I wish to announce that our Kuriga school children have been released.

“Our special appreciation goes to our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for prioritising the safety and security of Nigerians and particularly ensuring that the abducted Kuriga school children are released unharmed. While the school children were in captivity, I spoke with Mr. President several times. He shared our pains, comforted us, and worked round the clock with us to ensure the safe return of the children.”

The governor also appreciated the courage of the officers of the Nigerian Army for seeing to the successful release of the schoolchildren.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC), encompassing the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), is set to conclude its ongoing warning strikes by midnight on Sunday.

These strikes, which include a seven-day action by SSANU and NASU and a three-day strike by NAAT, were initiated to address grievances over unpaid salaries and other issues.

The strikes were a response to the government’s failure to disburse withheld salaries, a situation that arose when the previous administration under President Muhammadu Buhari enforced a ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy during extended strike periods in 2022.

While the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) received payment for withheld salaries in February, the non-teaching staff unions have yet to receive their dues.

The National President of JAC for SSANU and NASU, Mohammed Ibrahim, expressed frustration over the lack of government response to their demands.

During a Zoom meeting with journalists on Sunday, Ibrahim announced that while the unions are poised to resume work on Monday, they remain unsatisfied with the government’s silence on their grievances.

The unresolved issues are expected to be a key agenda item in the upcoming meeting of the National Executive Council, where the unions will decide their subsequent actions.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has called for disciplinary actions against the Commissioners of Police in Imo and Delta States following recent attacks that resulted in the deaths of several police officers.

The PSC expressed its concern over the increasing rate of such incidents and urged the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to reevaluate the capabilities of the Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the affected state commands.

The call for sanctions comes in the wake of an ambush in the Ohoro Forest of Ughelli North LGA in Delta State, which led to the death of six officers, with an additional six reported missing.

Similarly, in Imo State, two policemen from MOPOL 18 in Owerri were killed by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its affiliate, Eastern Security Network, in Okigwe area.

The Chairman of the PSC, Solomon Arase, articulated the commission’s stance in a statement, highlighting the need for accountability and consequences for these “avoidable incidents.”

He condemned the killings and emphasized the necessity of providing support and protection for police officers who are also citizens.

Arase, a retired Inspector-General of Police, extended condolences to the IGP and the families of the deceased officers, calling for a more integrated approach to intelligence policing to combat the surge in violence against law enforcement personnel.

The PSC’s call for sanctions is aimed at reinforcing the importance of competent and effective leadership within the state police commands to prevent future tragedies and ensure the safety of officers on duty.

Following the release of the abducted Kuriga school children, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Special Intervention Squad has been dispatched to Kaduna in order to address the resurgence of terrorism and other criminal activities in the state.

Naija News reports that the squad consisting of two hundred officers and personnel arrived in Kaduna on Sunday (today).

They convened at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna, where they had a meeting with Governor Uba Sani.

During this encounter, Governor Uba Sani expressed his gratitude to Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetekun, for fulfilling his promise to deploy the Special Squad equipped with Armoured Personal Carriers and various other weapons.

Additionally, he extended his appreciation to the Federal Government, led by President Bola Ahmad Tinubu, and the security agencies for the successful rescue of the kidnapped Kuriga School Children.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, says the southeast had the closest chance to produce Nigeria’s president with Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

According to Ganduje, Ekueme, who served as the Vice President during the administration of President Shehu Shagari, lost the chance to take over from his principal due to the military coup, which brought the government to an abrupt end.

The APC National Chairman made the submission over the weekend during an empowerment rally organized by the senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah.

According to Ganduje, Shagari already gave the body signs for Ekwueme to succeed him and all other factors were favourable, save for the military intervention.

He, however, urged the Southeast to connect back to the central government in order to realize the dream of producing Nigeria’s president.

The Nigerian Military has revealed details of how several students kidnapped by bandits in Kuriga, Kaduna State, were rescued in Zamfara State.

A statement on Sunday by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said the military worked with local authorities and government agencies across the country in a search and rescue operation, leading to the rescue of the students.

Buba said the victims kidnapped on 7th March 2024, were rescued in the early hours of 24th March 2024.

The statement confirmed that the rescued hostages totalling 137, comprise of 76 females and 61 males.

It added that the rescued students would be conveyed and handed over to the Kaduna State Government for further action.

A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has described former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, as Nigeria’s best President.

Naija News understands that Galadima made this assertion in an interview with Untold Stories, noting that the past military head of state is so far the best President Nigeria has had.

Galadima said Abacha did well in infrastructural projects, noting that throughout his four years plus reign, the dollar-to-naira rate was N84, and the fuel price never changed.

When asked about Abacha’s looting, Buba Galadima said Abacha didn’t loot any penny. The interviewer asked if he stored money abroad then.

In response, he said, “I was part of the government, and I knew how much I left in the government’s coffers, which were wiped out in two months after Abacha’s regime.”

He further explains why several returns from different countries claim to be looted funds from Abacha.

The Nigerian military authorities have been criticized by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for declaring their Head of Directorate of State, Chika Edoziem, wanted, along with other individuals labelled as “bandits” and “terrorists.”

Naija News reported earlier that the Nigeria Defence Headquarters (DHQ) earlier released a list of ninety-seven people and tagged them as terrorists and bandits.

Edoziem and a factional leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, were also included in the list.

The individuals on the wanted list of the DHQ consist of terrorists and insurgents, among others, who are responsible for violent crimes within the country.

Reacting, however, in a statement released on Sunday by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, the pro-Biafran group expressed their displeasure at the inclusion of Edoziem’s name alongside those of “bandits” and “terrorists,” considering it an insult to the entire IPOB global family.

The Biafra agitators said the DHQ is confused to have included its leader in the list, saying they would not succumb to any form of intimidation or blackmail from the Federal Government, as they remain steadfast in their pursuit of self-determination and the restoration of the Biafra nation.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice in Lagos, Lawal Pedro, has affirmed that Lagos State is “fully ready” to establish its state police force.

This declaration comes amidst growing calls for decentralized policing to enhance security across Nigeria’s states.

Pedro, in a recent interview with newsmen, articulated that Lagos has both the necessary personnel and infrastructure to manage its policing, emphasizing the importance of having law enforcement officers who are well-versed in the local environment.

The move towards state-controlled policing in Lagos is seen as a step to foster more efficient and contextually aware law enforcement mechanisms within the state.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.