How Southeast Missed The Chance To Produce Nigeria’s President – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, says the southeast had the closest chance to produce Nigeria’s president with Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

According to Ganduje, Ekueme, who served as the Vice President during the administration of President Shehu Shagari, lost the chance to take over from his principal due to the military coup, which brought the government to an abrupt end.

The APC National Chairman made the submission over the weekend during an empowerment rally organized by the senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah.

According to Ganduje, Shagari already gave the body signs for Ekwueme to succeed him and all other factors were favourable, save for the military intervention.

He, however, urged the Southeast to connect back to the central government in order to realize the dream of producing Nigeria’s president.

Ganduje said: “You know when your brother, Alex Ekwueme was the vice president to our brother, Shehu Shagari. The body language was there, and if not that the military struck, your son, Alex Ekwueme would have become the president.

“I tell you this story because the road to political freedom is to key into the ruling party, and once you do that, marginalization would be a thing of the past.”