Abacha Didn’t Loot Any Penny, Best President Nigeria Ever Had – Buba Galadima (Video)

A chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has describe former Head of State, General Sani Abacha as Nigeria’s best President.

Naija News understands that Galadima made this assertion in an interview with Untold Stories, noting that the past military head of state is so far the best President Nigeria has had.

Galadima said Abacha did well in infrastructural projects, noting that throughout his four years plus reign, the dollar-to-naira rate was N84, and the fuel price never changed.

He said, “I have answered this question severally. For me, Abacha was the best President that Nigeria ever had because he held this country like this. And Abacha built the Federal Secretariat, National Assembly, and several others

“Throughout Abacha’s 4 years plus, the dollar was N84, fuel never changed, you can plan for your business.

“Which of these leaders can beat his chest to say the dollar remains the same for six months?”

When asked about Abacha’s looting, Buba Galadima said Abacha didn’t loot any penny. The interviewer asked if he stored money abroad then.

In response, he said, “I was part of the government, and I knew how much I left in the government’s coffers, which were wiped out in two months after Abacha’s regime.”

He further explains why several returns from different countries claim to be looted funds from Abacha.

Galadima said, “The so-called Abacha loot, Abacha was advised by Saddam Hussein, to establish dummy companies around the world not linked to you, gather as much money that you can that can serve your country’s import for at least 6 months, because there were several sanctions by the West.

“Abacha followed the advice and deposited the money in different countries for importation purposes, and the money was not recorded in Abacha’s name.

“The money was never recorded in Abacha’s name.”

