President Tinubu Cancels 72nd Birthday Celebration, Gives Fresh Directive

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, who turns 72 on March 29, 2024, has ordered that no celebration be put together for his birthday due to the mood in the country.

The President, in a statement on Sunday by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, urged his associates or well-wishers across the country not to organize any celebratory events on his behalf or in his name.

He also told them not to place goodwill advertorials for his birthday but to donate the money to charity organizations of their choice in his name.

President Tinubu cited the nation’s current challenges and recent security breaches as reasons for his decision.

The statement conveyed President Tinubu’s honour of leading Africa’s most populous nation during these trying times and his commitment to working tirelessly to improve the lives of Nigerians.

The statement reads: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will turn 72 on Friday March 29, 2024. The day will be another important milestone in his life as a leader and a statesman.

“During an auspicious occasion as this, it is customary for family members, friends and associates to celebrate him in different ways.

“As the leader of our country, President Tinubu in deference to this challenging times will not host any birthday event and does not want any of his associates and numerous well-wishers across the country to organise any celebratory event on his behalf or in his name.

“President Tinubu appreciates the honour of being the leader of Africa’s leading nation at this time and he is working very hard to make life better for the generality of our people.

“According to him, because of the present mood of the nation and recent killing of the officers and men of our Army and Police in Delta State and recent spate of security breaches by criminal elements in different parts of Nigeria, there should be no form of birthday event and placing of birthday goodwill advertorial messages in newspapers. Goodwill messages should not be placed on radio and television stations too.

“President Tinubu enjoins friends and associates who may wish to place goodwill advertorials to kindly donate the money to charity organisations of their choice in his name.

“Although the President appreciates the gallantry of our armed forces in freeing our children kidnapped in Kuriga, Kaduna State and in Sokoto State, he will use the opportunity of his birthday to reflect and re-dedicate himself to the task of building a more stable, more secure, virile, prosperous and united Nigeria.”