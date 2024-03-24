Lagos Fully Ready For State Police – Attorney-General

The Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice in Lagos, Lawal Pedro, has affirmed that Lagos State is “fully ready” to establish its state police force.

This declaration comes amidst growing calls for decentralized policing to enhance security across Nigeria’s states.

Pedro in a recent interview with the News Agency of Nigeria articulated that Lagos has both the necessary personnel and infrastructure to manage its policing, emphasizing the importance of having law enforcement officers who are well-versed in the local environment.

The move towards state-controlled policing in Lagos is seen as a step to foster more efficient and contextually aware law enforcement mechanisms within the state.

He said, “As far back as 2001, I have always maintained that the security of this country will be addressed by having state police or community police.

“We are talking about a police system that is indigenous to the people themselves.

“Lagos is overready for the state police. I can assure you that because we have our own Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps already in place and fully kitted and ready with even body cameras.

“I think we are ready to go in Lagos. If any state is ready, I can confirm to you today from what Mr Governor – Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu – has done, Lagos State is ready.

“Just give the whistle, and you see our police officers on the road. The indigenous police will know in the community those who are bad boys and those who are not.

“Criminals will not be able to escape, and if they do, the indigenous police will know their hideouts and where they can be found.

“Now, you bring a police officer from Kaduna to come and police Lagos Island. Evil people will keep escaping.

“If the robbers escape the hand of the community policeman in that community, such indigenous police will know where to go and get them out. So, that is the advantage.”

Pedro admitted that state police could “be hijacked by some politicians” but added that “in everything in life, there are advantages and disadvantages”.

The attorney-general said the federal government must ensure that legislation on state police curtails such abuses.