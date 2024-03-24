PSC Seeks Sanctions Against Imo And Delta CPs Over Police Killings

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has called for disciplinary actions against the Commissioners of Police in Imo and Delta States following recent attacks that resulted in the deaths of several police officers.

The PSC expressed its concern over the increasing rate of such incidents and urged the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to reevaluate the capabilities of the Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the affected state commands.

The call for sanctions comes in the wake of an ambush in the Ohoro Forest of Ughelli North LGA in Delta State, which led to the death of six officers, with an additional six reported missing.

Similarly, in Imo State, two policemen from MOPOL 18 in Owerri were killed by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its affiliate, Eastern Security Network, in Okigwe area.

The Chairman of the PSC, Solomon Arase, articulated the commission’s stance in a statement, highlighting the need for accountability and consequences for these “avoidable incidents.”

He condemned the killings and emphasized the necessity of providing support and protection for police officers who are also citizens.

Arase, a retired Inspector-General of Police, extended condolences to the IGP and the families of the deceased officers, calling for a more integrated approach to intelligence policing to combat the surge in violence against law enforcement personnel.

The PSC’s call for sanctions is aimed at reinforcing the importance of competent and effective leadership within the state police commands to prevent future tragedies and ensure the safety of officers on duty.