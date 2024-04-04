20 Centers Where Police Applicants Will Be Screened Nationwide (Full List)

Advertisement

The Police Recruitment Board, established by the Police Service Commission (PSC), has unveiled a list of 20 designated centres for the medical screening of candidates who successfully passed the initial phases of the recruitment process for the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.

Following the computer-based tests administered by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the board is advancing to the medical screening phase, as confirmed by Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations.

The screening is scheduled to commence on April 16th, 2024, and will span two weeks.

Candidates who have made it this far in the recruitment process have already undergone rigorous physical and credentials assessments, topped with the computer-based examination.

The forthcoming medical examination represents the final hurdle in the comprehensive screening exercise aimed at determining their fitness and suitability for law enforcement duties.

The medical screening is part of a broader effort by the Police Recruitment Board to ensure that only qualified and capable individuals are admitted into the Nigeria Police Force, underscoring the importance of health and fitness in the demanding field of law enforcement.

Below is the list of the centres selected for the exercise:

Zone 1 Kano; Police cottage hospital Bompai, Kano

Zone 2 Lagos; Police College Ikeja

Zone 3 Yola, Police Clinic Yola

Zone 4, Makurdi, Police Clinic Makurdi

Zone 5 , Benin, Police Cottage hospital, Benin

Zone 6, Calabar, Police hospital Calabar.

Zone 7, Abuja, MD Abubakar Police Hospital Dei Dei Abuja

Zone 8 Lokoja, Police Clinic, Lokoja

Zone 9 , Umuahia, Police Hospital Umuahia

Zone 10, Sokoto, PTS Clinic Sokoto

Zone 11 Osogbo, Police Hospital Osogbo

Zone12 Bauchi, PTS Clinic Bauchi

Zone 13 Ukpo, Police Hospital Awka

Zone 14, Katsina, Ibrahim Coomassie Cottage Hospital Katsina

Zone 15 Maiduguri, Police College, Maiduguri

Zone 16, yenagoa, Zone 16 Headquarters Yenagoa.

Zone 17, Akure, Police Hospital Akure

Zone 18, Yobe, Utral Modern Police Hospital, Gashua Road, Damaturu

Zone 19, Kaduna, Police College Clinic Kaduna

Zone 20, Gusau, Police Secondary School clinic Zaria Road Gusau