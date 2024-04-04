Nigeria News
20 Centers Where Police Applicants Will Be Screened Nationwide (Full List)
The Police Recruitment Board, established by the Police Service Commission (PSC), has unveiled a list of 20 designated centres for the medical screening of candidates who successfully passed the initial phases of the recruitment process for the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.
Following the computer-based tests administered by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the board is advancing to the medical screening phase, as confirmed by Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations.
The screening is scheduled to commence on April 16th, 2024, and will span two weeks.
Candidates who have made it this far in the recruitment process have already undergone rigorous physical and credentials assessments, topped with the computer-based examination.
The forthcoming medical examination represents the final hurdle in the comprehensive screening exercise aimed at determining their fitness and suitability for law enforcement duties.
The medical screening is part of a broader effort by the Police Recruitment Board to ensure that only qualified and capable individuals are admitted into the Nigeria Police Force, underscoring the importance of health and fitness in the demanding field of law enforcement.
Below is the list of the centres selected for the exercise:
Zone 1 Kano; Police cottage hospital Bompai, Kano
Zone 2 Lagos; Police College Ikeja
Zone 3 Yola, Police Clinic Yola
Zone 4, Makurdi, Police Clinic Makurdi
Zone 5 , Benin, Police Cottage hospital, Benin
Zone 6, Calabar, Police hospital Calabar.
Zone 7, Abuja, MD Abubakar Police Hospital Dei Dei Abuja
Zone 8 Lokoja, Police Clinic, Lokoja
Zone 9 , Umuahia, Police Hospital Umuahia
Zone 10, Sokoto, PTS Clinic Sokoto
Zone 11 Osogbo, Police Hospital Osogbo
Zone12 Bauchi, PTS Clinic Bauchi
Zone 13 Ukpo, Police Hospital Awka
Zone 14, Katsina, Ibrahim Coomassie Cottage Hospital Katsina
Zone 15 Maiduguri, Police College, Maiduguri
Zone 16, yenagoa, Zone 16 Headquarters Yenagoa.
Zone 17, Akure, Police Hospital Akure
Zone 18, Yobe, Utral Modern Police Hospital, Gashua Road, Damaturu
Zone 19, Kaduna, Police College Clinic Kaduna
Zone 20, Gusau, Police Secondary School clinic Zaria Road Gusau