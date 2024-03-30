Police Arrest Eight For Killing Six Cops In Delta

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police Force has apprehended eight additional suspects linked to the recent killing of police officers in Ughelli, Delta State.

This latest round of arrests increases the total number of suspects detained in connection with the case to thirteen, following the initial apprehension of five individuals last week.

The tragic incident, which occurred on February 23, involved an ambush against a team of policemen during a rescue operation in the state.

The officers, including Inspector Abe Olubunmi of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and five others, were reportedly attacked while on a mission to locate and rescue three fellow officers in Ohoro Forest.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, announced the arrests, noting that the eight newly captured suspects are now aiding with the ongoing investigations.

The police force credits these arrests to the relentless efforts of its operatives, who have been actively pursuing leads to unravel the circumstances surrounding the ambush and killings.

The incident, which resulted in the death of six policemen and left another six missing, has sparked extensive investigative activities, with the police force determined to bring all perpetrators to justice.

He said, “The arrested suspects are currently in custody and are assisting with the ongoing investigation. The Nigeria Police Force is committed to ensuring that all those responsible for this reprehensible act, and many alike, are brought to justice swiftly and decisively.

“The police assured all that the suspects will soon have their day in court, with credible evidence, once investigations are concluded.

“The Nigeria Police is deeply saddened by the heinous act of violence against our officers who were diligently performing their duty to protect and serve the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen officers during this difficult time.

“We wish to reiterate that killers of our officers in this extant case, and many others, have murdered peace, and none of them will go unpunished.”