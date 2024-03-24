How Kuriga Students Kidnapped In Kaduna Were Rescued In Zamfara – Army

The Nigerian Military has revealed details of how several students kidnapped by bandits in Kuriga, Kaduna State, were rescued in Zamfara State.

A statement on Sunday by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said the military worked with local authorities and government agencies across the country in a search and rescue operation, leading to the rescue of the students.

Buba said the victims kidnapped on 7th March 2024, were rescued in the early hours of 24th March 2024.

The statement confirmed that the rescued hostages totalling 137, comprise of 76 females and 61 male.

It added that the rescued students would be conveyed and handed over to the Kaduna State Government for further action.

The statement reads: “It would be recalled that , on 7 March 2024, troops received information that terrorists had invaded LEA School Kuriga in Chikun LG of Kaduna State. During the incident unconfirmed number of pupils were abducted. Following the incident, the military committed to leaving no stone unturned until all the hostages were rescued.

“Accordingly, in the early hours of 24 March 2024, the military working with local authorities and government agencies across the country, in a coordinated search and rescue operation rescued the hostages. The hostages are same persons that were abducted from the school at Kuriga in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

“The rescued hostages totalling 137 comprise of 76 females and 61 male. They were rescued in Zamfara State and would be conveyed and handed over to the Kaduna State Government for further action.”

Buba added that troops rescued 16 pupils (Almajiris) with a woman taken hostage in Gada LGA of Sokoto State and the rescued persons have been handed over to the state government.

He vowed that the military would continue track down criminals including those responsible for the killing of soldiers in Delta State and bring them all to justice.

“Relatedly, it would be recalled that on 21 Mar 24, troops equally rescued 16 pupils (Almajiris) with a woman taken hostage in Gada LGA of Sokoto State. These hostages were handed over to the Sokoto State Government. These efforts demonstrate the armed forces resolve to finding other innocent hostages and track down the terrorists that perpetrated these crimes.

“These efforts would continue until other hostages are found and the terrorists arrested, tried, and brought to justice by Nigerian law. Troops are employing similar effort to trackdown the culprits responsible for the killings of 18 soldiers in Okuama Community in Delta State. Justice await the culprits, as they can not go unpunished,” the statement said.