‘They Are Confused’ – IPOB Slams DHQ For Declaring Biafra Agitator Wanted

The Nigerian military authorities have been criticized by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for declaring their Head of Directorate of State, Chika Edoziem, wanted, along with other individuals labeled as “bandits” and “terrorists.”

Naija News reported earlier that the Nigeria Defence Headquarters (DHQ) earlier released a list of ninety-seven people and tagged them as terrorists and bandits.

Edoziem and a factional leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, were also included in the list.

The individuals on the wanted list of the DHQ consist of terrorists and insurgents, among others, who are responsible for violent crimes within the country.

Reacting, however, in a statement released on Sunday by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, the pro-Biafran group expressed their displeasure at the inclusion of Edoziem’s name alongside those of “bandits” and “terrorists,” considering it an insult to the entire IPOB global family.

The Biafra agitators said the DHQ is confused to have included its leader in the list, saying they would not succumb to any form of intimidation or blackmail from the Federal Government, as they remain steadfast in their pursuit of self-determination and the restoration of the Biafra nation.

The statement read, “Linking Simon Ekpa, Zuma, Temple, and others to our gentle leader, Mazi Chika Edoziem is a totally reckless attitude of the Nigeria military headquarters. Apart from Edoziem, IPOB has for long distanced every other individual mentioned in the wanted list

“IPOB has distanced itself from the time, and we cannot be associated with criminals and vampires. IPOB worldwide assured our people that they cannot deceive them or harm them for any reason. The Nigerian Defence Headquarters showed that they are confused about ESN operatives and IPOB volunteers and movement.

“Mazi Chika Edoziem, the Head of the Directorate of the Indigenous People of Biafra, is a gentle and disciplined leader who has led IPOB peacefully for over a decade and has maintained the United Nations’ principles of seeking self-determination through a referendum.”

The group emphasized that Edoziem has no ties to any criminal activities or violence, whether in Biafra or abroad.

The fact that the Nigerian military has labelled him as wanted alongside violent terrorists and criminals reflects the oppressive tactics employed by the Federal Government against Biafrans and the self-determination movement.

“The Nigerian security forces know that the violent criminals in the South-East are under the command of Simon Ekpa. Those criminals are not ESN operatives nor IPOB volunteers led by Mazi Chika Edoziem under our supreme leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” IPOB stated, noting that those criminals were recruited by the Federal Government through Simon Ekpa.

The statement added: “They used them to infiltrate and blackmail IPOB, but we busted and exposed them earlier. Irrespective of that, IPOB has severally disassociated its movement from them, but the Federal Government keeps linking their activities to IPOB/ESN in order to achieve their mission, which is to blackmail us.”

The Federal Government was further urged by the group to provide a clear explanation regarding the alleged crime committed by Edoziem that led to his declaration as a wanted individual.

The group emphasized that Edoziem was unjustly labelled as a terrorist and bandit in order to tarnish his reputation in front of the international community, as his leadership has effectively thwarted all attempts to dismantle the IPOB family.

“Mentioning the name of Mazi Chika Edoziem with the bandits and terrorists is an insult to the IPOB global family. The Federal Government and her military have all the intelligence and can’t claim ignorance of those responsible for insecurity in the South-East.

“The current wave of media blackmail and propaganda will never deter our resolve towards Biafra self-determination. The threat of arrest of our leaders will not stop us because we have incurred no offence in the pursuit of Biafra self-determination,” the statement added.