IPOB Factional Leader, Simon Ekpa, 96 Others Declared Wanted By DHQ – [See Full List]

Advertisement

A factional leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, has been declared wanted.

Naija News understands that Ekpa was among ninety-seven (97) persons currently on the Nigeria Defence Headquarters’ wanted list.

The individuals on the wanted list of the DHQ consist of terrorists and insurgents, among others, who are responsible for violent crimes within the country.

The Defence Media Operations Director, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, verified the identities and images of those who have been declared wanted by our correspondent on Friday.

Advertisement

Reports indicated that the military high command was considering declaring certain terrorists as wanted.

In contrast to November 2022, when the military announced over 19 bandit leaders as wanted with a reward of N5m for each to encourage Nigerians to provide information leading to their capture, this time, no rewards were offered for the 97 individuals declared as wanted.

The list of names and images included terrorists from the North East and North West, as well as insurgents from the South East and North Central.

Advertisement

Naija News reports that in the North West Zone plagued by banditry, a total of 43 individuals were identified as wanted, including Alhaji Shingi, Malindi Yakubu, Boka, Dogo Gide, Halilu Sububu, Ado Aliero, Bello Turji, Dan Bokkolo, Labi Yadi, Nagala, Saidu Idris, Kachalla Rugga, and Sani Gurgu.

In the North East, affected by Boko Haram and Islamic State for West Africa Province terrorists, 33 individuals were declared wanted, such as Abu Zaida, Modu Sulum, Baba Data, Ahmad, Sani Teacher, Baa Sadiq, Abdul Saad, Kaka Abi, Mohammad Khalifa, Umar Tella, Abu Mutahid, Mallam Mohammad, Mallam Tahiru Baga, Uzaiya, and Ali Ngule.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Furthermore, a total of 21 insurgents and violent criminals were announced as wanted in the southeast and North Central Area, including Simon Ekpa, Chika Edoziem, Egede, Zuma, ThankGod, Gentle, Flavour, Mathew, David Ndubuisi, High Chief Williams Agbor, Ebuka Nwaka, Friday Ojimka, Obiemesi Chukwudi aka Dan Chuk, David Ezekwem Chidiebube, and Amobi Chinonso Okafor aka Temple, among others.