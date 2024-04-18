‘Yoruba Nation Agitation Laughable’ – DHQ Reacts To Invasion Of Oyo Assembly, Secretariat

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has condemned the invasion of the Oyo State secretariat and an attempt to take over the State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that some Yoruba Nation agitators had on Saturday invaded the Oyo State secretariat dressed in military camouflage and attempted to take over the State Assembly.

The agitators engaged the security operatives and were subdued, leading to the arrest of 29 suspects.

On Wednesday, the suspects were arraigned before an Oyo State Magistrates’ Court in Iyaganku and charged with treasonable felony, membership of unlawful society, illegal possession of firearms, and conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.

Speaking during a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba described the agitation for the Yoruba Nation as laughable.

The DHQ spokesman said the recent agitation has further pointed out how the insecurity ravaging many parts of the country is self-inflicted.

Buba also raised the alarm that terrorists and their sympathisers were planning to blackmail the military following its onslaught on the insurgents.

He said, “The agitation of IPOB in the South East has proven to be for self-aggrandizement. Then, the call for a Yoruba Nation is laughable. All these buttress how our security situation is self-inflicted in the country. ”

Buba said bearing firearms against a constituted government is a serious offence, warning that anyone who does that would be severely dealt with.

He said, “These acts are against the constitution and therefore unacceptable for persons or groups to take up arms against a constituted government. Anyone or group that contravenes this provision of the constitution is inviting severe military action and would be dealt with decisively. ”