Yoruba Nation: No Abiola Has The Right To Promote Division Of This Country – Family Disowns MKO’s Widow

The family of the late MKO Abiola has distanced itself from the declaration of support for the Yoruba Nation agitators by one of the late billionaire’s widows, Dupe Onitiri-Abiola.

Naija News reports that Onitiri-Abiola had in a viral video on social media declared that the Democratic Republic of Yoruba came into existence on Friday, April 12, a day before the agitators invaded the Oyo State Government secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan.

Speaking in the Yoruba dialect, Onitiri-Abiola said, “We are indigenous people. We are sovereign people. We are ethnic nationalists. That we should leave Nigeria. Today, April 12, 2024, we leave with the power of God.

“I, Modupe Onitiri-Abiola, proclaim the sovereignty of the Democratic Republic of the Yoruba. From today, Yoruba land begins its government. It has become the newest nation. Yoruba became a country that nobody is against. This is hereby established. I, Modupe Onitire-Abiola, am an origin of Yoruba. I am MKO Abiola’s widow.”

However, reacting to Onitiri-Abiola declaration on behalf of the family, one of the late Abiola’s children, Jamiu told Punch that she was on her own.

Jamiu, who is currently the Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties, urged Nigerians not to take her proclamation as representing the family seriously.

He said, “I heard about that, and like almost all Nigerians, I didn’t take her (Onitiri-Abiola) declaration seriously. I have never met her in my life, talk less of knowing her motives. But that is not what is important.

“When it comes to Nigeria’s unity, many people know how much my father believed in it. Even after his arrest and incarceration, not once did he advocate for Nigeria’s division. So I don’t believe any Abiola has the right to promote the division of this country.

“Particularly now, because if my father were alive today, he would have been so happy that his closest and most highly competent associate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is doing all he would have wanted to do if he had been allowed to exercise his mandate.”

He explained that the late MKO had four official wives “in addition to women who are also known as his wives.”

According to Jamiu, the late Abiola adopted certain kinds of relationships as a way of taking care of as many people as possible.