Photos: Ammunitions Recovered As Police Arrest 20 More Yoruba Nation Agitators In Ibadan

The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of twenty individuals suspected to be Yoruba Nation Agitators.

Naija News reported earlier that Yoruba Nation Agitators invaded the Oyo State House of Assembly complex in Ibadan, situated near the Government Secretariat, with the intention of seizing control.

Some of the agitators reportedly appeared armed in military uniforms, and some in plain clothes, with placards bearing different inscriptions.

Two of the agitators were arrested earlier.

However, in the latest update from the police command, the Police spokesman in the state, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed that operatives arrested 20 individuals who were found in possession of three pump action guns, 29 live cartridges, two expended cartridges, 67 cutlasses, five bulletproof vests, and six pairs of boots.

Additionally, they were discovered to have 10 Public Address Systems, three berets adorned with Oodua insignia, seven belts, 11 Oodua Nation camouflage uniforms, one unregistered bus, and three motorcycles.

Osifeso emphasized that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, effectively foiled the agitators’ attempt to forcefully take control of the secretariat.

“The suspects, who wore military camouflage, came heavily armed in an unregistered bus and had cutlasses, pump action rifles, cartridges, assorted charms and an Oodua Nation agitation flag with them.

“They were overpowered and completely suppressed by officers and men of the police in concert with those of sister security agencies,’’ he stated.

Osifeso labelled the suspects’ actions as criminal and unpatriotic, constituting clear instances of treasonable felony and terrorism.

He guaranteed that those responsible would face suitable consequences, with law enforcement ensuring the safety of law-abiding citizens.

The spokesperson confirmed that the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Adebola Hamzat, had initiated an investigation and expanded the search to apprehend any other individuals linked to the event.