29 Yoruba Nation Agitators Face Charges In Ibadan Court

An Ibadan Chief Magistrate Court convened on Wednesday to arraign twenty-nine suspects purportedly linked to the Yoruba Nation movement for their suspected roles in the thwarted incursion of the Oyo State Government Secretariat on April 13.

They were brought before the court to answer to seven charges, which included treasonable felony, membership in an unlawful organization, unlawful possession of firearms, carrying arms, and conduct likely to provoke a breach of peace.

Investigative Police Officer Bakare Rasaq, an Inspector stationed at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Iyaganku, Ibadan, affirmed that the charges are in breach of Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000, and are punishable accordingly.

The case bearing charge number Mi/520c/2024 involves the Commissioner of Police and the 29 suspects.

More details shortly…