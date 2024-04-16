Tension As Gunmen Storm Ekiti LG Secretariat

Tensions erupted in Ekiti State on Tuesday after unknown gunmen infiltrated the Ilejemeje Local Government Area Secretariat in Ẹda-Oniyọ.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the assailants threw the employees at the complex in chaotic mode as they disrupted the regular operations and compelled the workers to evacuate the premises in order to ensure their safety.

This incident occurred three days after armed Yoruba Nation agitators forcefully entered the Oyo State Government Secretariat.

Information about the Ekiti incident revealed that the criminals hail from the Obbo-Ayegunle community in the neighbouring Kwara State.

They were said to have forcefully stormed the secretariat, discharging multiple gunshots. This resulted in the scattering of workers in various directions, leading to a chaotic situation where one individual sustained injuries.

Furthermore, the hoodlums proceeded to vandalize the secretariat building and other assets belonging to the council.

While the exact motive behind the attack remains unclear at the time of reporting, it has been reliably gathered that the two communities have been engaged in a long-standing crisis concerning land disputes.

During the prolonged attack, it was reported that an individual sustained severe injuries and was promptly taken to the State Specialist Hospital in Iye-Ekiti for urgent medical attention.

The Eleda of the Eda Oniyo community, Oba Awodipo Awolola, addressed the attack and revealed that the criminals had used charms to target some residents of the community in their farmlands.

Daily Post quoted the traditional ruler saying the incident had caused panic and tension within the community.

He also expressed concern over the absence of police posts in the area and emphasized the necessity of deploying more security personnel to prevent any further breach of law and order.

Likewise, the Chairman of Ilejemaje Local Government, Alaba Dada, identified the suspected hoodlums as being from the Obbo-Ayegunle community in Kwara State.

He attributed the attack to an ongoing land dispute between the two communities and informed that security forces had been mobilized to the town to avert any retaliatory attacks.

Dada further emphasized the importance of a meeting between the governments of Ekiti and Kwara to resolve the land dispute in the interest of peace and fostering a harmonious relationship.