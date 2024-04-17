Yoruba Nation: Why I Participated In Oyo Secretariat Invasion — Lecturer

A lecturer at the Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo, in Oyo State, Alabi Ogundeji, has said he had no regrets about participating in the invasion of the Oyo State Government Secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan, by Yoruba Nation agitators last Saturday.

The 55-year-old man stated this on Monday at the parade of 21 agitators by the Oyo State Commissioner, Hamzat Adebola, at the state Command Headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan.

Ogundeji said: “I’m part of the agitation, and I can’t deny it. Yoruba, as an indigenous nation, is a nation on its own.

“We have so many nations in Nigeria and Yoruba is one of them. Oodua Nation leaders have taken every step and action that needs to be taken.

“So, we have embarked on the referendum, which was 500 petitions signed by all Yoruba, and this has served as a referendum.

“Our leadership went to all Yoruba-speaking states to serve official letters written by our leaders and we were given our copy.

“After that is the proclamation, followed by the declaration, occupation and notification to the world that Yoruba is an indigenous nation.

“We were at the Secretariat, Agodi in Ibadan to celebrate and rejoice because of the new nation that was birthed.

“It is not a new thing that Yoruba is a nation and we want to stand on our own. We have been together with Nigeria for over 100 years.”

Also speaking, a 29-year-old phone repairer and one of the arrested 21 Yoruba Nation agitators, Ademola Adeniyi, said he did not regret his action.

He said: “We all know that nothing is working in Nigeria, and things are hard for everyone except those in government.

“We were at the Secretariat waiting for our leader to address us. We believe our leader knows much about the law.

“So, we are not afraid to join when we’re called upon. Our leader told us that all challenges Yoruba are facing shall be addressed if we achieve our aim.”

The two men were part of the masked men in military camouflage with rifles, cutlasses and charms that invaded the seat of the State government.

Those paraded by CP Adebola were Ogundeji (55); Adeniyi (29); Adeyemo Oluwaseun (29); Adeyemo Peter (75); Amos Ogundeji (45); Ayanwale Rofiayat, female (25); Olaleye Mathew (54); Fatoki Anthony (34); Muritala Abere (40); Adepoju Ismaila (45); and Fatunmbi Wasiu (30).

Others were Isaac Friday (27); Ayanwale Saburi (28); Elegbede Adebola (27); Adedamola Deniyi (29); Ojo Olufemi (52); Ajani Ezekiel (42); Adejumo Lateef (60); Ayoola David (40); Adesokan Hammed (38); and Salawudeen Wahab.

Exhibits recovered from them included one English pump-action gun, two locally made guns, two security jackets, 30 torch lights, five African horsetails, 49 bells, and seven walkie-talkies and accessories.

Others were four generators, four megaphones, two 12.5kg gas cylinders, six executive chairs, one green coloured Ford vehicle with registration number AGL 04 YG and one Man ‘O’War ID Card belonging to one Muritala Abere.

Also recovered were two ATM cards, two photographs of the acclaimed President of the Yoruba Nation, Modupe Abiola-Onitiri, four standing fans and one incomplete Ox standing fan, nine pieces of electric gadgets, two pieces of hand gloves, 261 pieces of belts, 12 Yoruba Nation flags, nine pieces of big photo frames, two big flags of Oodua Nation, 405 live cartridges, 72 pairs of camouflage uniforms and 199 pairs of plain green uniform.