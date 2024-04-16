Why You Should Ignore Yoruba Nation Agitators – Ooni Of Ife Gives Reason

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has urged Nigerians to ignore the Yoruba nation agitators, who invaded the Oyo State government secretariat last week, describing them as attention seekers.

Naija News reported that some Yoruba Nation agitators invaded the Oyo State Government Secretariat at the Agodi, Ibadan, the capital, and hoisted the flags.

Reacting to the incident, the Ooni, speaking during a courtesy visit on Tuesday by members of the Yoruba Council Worldwide at his lodge in Eko Hotels, Victoria Island in Lagos, insisted that the agitators do not represent the interest of the Yoruba race.

Ooni advised Nigerians not to give the Yoruba nation agitators any relevance but to focus on President Bola Tinubu’s administration, which is aimed at fixing the economy.

The monarch commended the president of the Yoruba Council, Aare Oladotun Hassan, for promoting Yoruba culture and extolling the good virtues Yoruba are known for.

He said: “We should not give those people relevance, they are achieving their aims just to seek attention,we are having challenges here and there in the country, this administration is really trying her best.

“Under President Bola Tinubu, he is doing very well, he is doing exceptionally well, by trying to fix the economy,we should give him benefit of doubt and also to engage people, very important we should be engaging people to talk to others about success recorded by the government in power.

“For us, we will continue to uphold and support the government, to support the president to ensure everything he does is to our advantage not as a race, but to our advantage as a nation, irrespective of where you come from Yoruba land or anywhere.”