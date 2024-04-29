Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Visit Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said a prominent member of the British Royal family, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, are expected in Nigeria in May.

The DHQ made this known in a statement over the weekend signed by the Director of Defence Information (DDI), Brig Gen Tukur Gusau.

He said the royal couple will be meeting with service members and military personnel, adding that the Nigerian military will host the couple and entertain them with arrays of cultural activities.

“The Defence Headquarters ( DHQ) has expressed its honour and delight for the acceptance of the Duke of Sussex, His Royal Highness, Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan to visit Nigeria in May, 2024.

“During their stay in the country, they will be meeting with service members and will be hosted to arrays of cultural activities.

“It would be recalled that Prince Harry, the Duke of Duchess founded the Invictus games, an international multi- sporting event which offers recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick service men and women.

“The visit will also give soldiers awareness and recognition in society to support their path in rehabilitation.

“The Invictus games had about 500 participants at the last outing and 21 nations in attendance, including Nigeria, who won gold and silver at its first outing last year.

“The visit is to consolidate Nigeria’s strong hold at the game and the possibility of hosting the event later years.

“The Honourable Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, who was in Germany at last year’s event, has accepted to host the games when granted to Nigeria.”