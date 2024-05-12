What I Observed At Kaduna Military Hospital – Prince Harry Reveals

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has recounted his observation at the Nigeria Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna State.

Recall that the Duke visited the hospital on Friday as part of his itineraries to engage with the nation’s wounded and injured military personnel and their families.

Naija News reports that Prince Harry, while giving his remarks at a reception organised by the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Saturday, said the morale of the 50 wounded and injured service personnel was low.

According to him, the injuries of the wounded soldiers are defining their current lives, notwithstanding he met a few service personnel that had smiles on their faces.

He said, “I will tell you a story from yesterday when I visited the Kaduna Hospital. I met with approximately 50 wounded and injured service personnel.

“50 of them were lying down in the hospital on their bed, and I am sure anyone wouldn’t mind me saying that morale was low.

“I can see it in their faces and I can see it in their eyes — That as far as they were concerned, their injuries were now defining their lives.

“Now, there were two that were a little different. They had smiles on their faces. One of them was doing push ups on his bed, and I was intrigued, and I remembered them because I saw them in Germany.

“What it reminded me of is the power of seeing what is possible post-injury. These individuals witnessed it themselves and they came back to have new operations.

“They knew their lives were not going to be defined by the injuries of the past, and that is what this is all about. That is what this new centre that you are building is going to be all about as well.”