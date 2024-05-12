Prince Harry, Meghan Arrive Lagos 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, have arrived in Lagos for their three-day visit to Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the Giant of Africa Foundation invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend the Dream Big Basketball clinic at Ilupeju Grammar School in Lagos.

The President of the Giant of Africa Foundation, Masai Ujiri, commended the royal couple for inspiring young kids in Africa through sports.

The Duke and Duchess expressed their joy at participating in initiatives to empower young people in Africa.

The British royal couple are expected to meet with the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at Lagos House in Marina.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Nigeria on Friday to promote the Invictus Games for wounded military veterans.

The couple arrived Friday in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, where they visited a school to open an event on mental health for students.

Later, they attended a reception for military families, where Prince Harry praised the resilience of wounded soldiers he visited at a hospital in Kaduna State.

Meanwhile, the British High Commission in Nigeria has explained why it did not acknowledge the presence of the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, during their trip to the country.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, was said to have clarified in a private chat with journalists that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the country as private citizens. Hence, the commission has no obligation to acknowledge their presence.