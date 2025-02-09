Deportation: Trump Breaks Silence On Prince Harry’s U.S. Visa Controversy

United States President, Donald Trump, has dismissed speculation that he would deport Prince Harry, stating that he has no interest in taking such action.

Prince Harry, who moved to Montecito, California, with his wife Meghan Markle and their children in 2020, has faced scrutiny over his U.S. visa status following admissions in his memoir about past drug use, including cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms.

U.S. immigration laws require visa applicants to disclose any history of drug use, and false statements could lead to deportation.

Naija News recalls that legal experts warned that Harry’s residency in the U.S. could be threatened if Trump wins the 2024 presidential election.

Beverly Hills attorney Alphonse Provinziano, an international family law specialist, suggested that the Duke of Sussex might face legal challenges under a Trump administration.

However, when asked about the matter in an interview with the New York Post, Trump dismissed the idea, saying, “I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

Trump has previously criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their strained relationship with the British royal family.

In a 2024 interview, he accused then-President Joe Biden of “protecting” Prince Harry, stating that he would not have done the same.

He also told the Daily Express, “He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable.”

In his latest remarks, Trump doubled down on his disapproval of the couple, referring to the prince as “poor Harry” and suggesting that he is “whipped” by Markle.

Trump has consistently opposed the idea of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex receiving U.S. government protection.

In 2023, he told radio host Hugh Hewitt, “I didn’t like the idea that they [Harry and Markle] were getting U.S. security when they came over here.”