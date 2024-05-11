Why We ‘Shunned’ Prince Harry, Wife During Nigerian Trip – British High Commission Explains

The British High Commission in Nigeria has explained why it did not acknowledge the presence of the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, during their trip to the country.

Naija News reports that upon their arrival in Nigeria, Harry and Meghan were greeted with various activities, including a military salutation.

They were received by military authorities in Abuja, the nation’s capital and subsequently visited the Defence Headquarters in Abuja as part of their tour.

They also travelled to Kaduna State, where they met with Governor Uba Sani, who presented the prince with traditional attire.

Surprisingly, the British High Commission’s social media accounts have remained silent on the Prince’s activities in Nigeria, deviating from their usual practice of welcoming prominent UK dignitaries.

Naija News observed upon a check that the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, had last posted on his X handle on May 6.

He was silent on Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit on social media, while the UK in Nigeria X handle didn’t also acknowledge their presence.

However, Montgomery was said to have clarified in a private chat with journalists that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the country as private citizens, hence, the commission has no obligation to acknowledge their presence.

“It’s great that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting Nigeria, which I understand is at the invitation of Defence Headquarters.

“But they are visiting in a private capacity, not an official one. So, the British High Commission is not involved in arranging or facilitating their programme. They are not representing the work of His Majesty’s Government on this visit,” Montgomery noted.

Naija News understands that during his time in Kaduna, Harry recognized the significance of sports in the process of rehabilitating injured soldiers in Nigeria.

The prince emphasized that his visit aimed at connecting with the brave men and women who had served in the Nigerian armed forces and were currently undergoing treatment for their injuries.

“The focus of this trip is the wounded and sick men and women who served in the Nigerian forces to keep the people safe, and having founded the Invictus game over 10 years ago, Nigeria was the first African nation to join in Germany with 10 fantastic human beings.

“When you talk about lifting the spirits, that is what we are here to do, and we will build on that morale and ensure that anyone hooked on the line of fire, despite being injured, is not alone, and sport can be a useful way for rehabilitation,” he had said.

Sussex Royal Brand: What Nigerians Should Know About Prince Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan first met in 2016 and tied the knot in 2018.

The duo made the decision to step down as senior royals in January 2020 due to their frustration with media intrusion and Buckingham Palace’s restrictions on developing their “SussexRoyal” brand.

Despite retaining their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, they are no longer referred to as his or her royal highness (HRH). Additionally, Harry relinquished his military titles.

When Charles ascended to the throne, their two children were granted the titles of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

There were reports that Prince Harry missed the flight to Scotland, where other members of the royal family were racing to see Queen Elizabeth II before her passing. While King Charles III and Princess Anne managed to be by her side, Prince William and his uncles were closer to making it than Harry.

Allegedly, Harry was insistent on bringing Meghan to Balmoral, where the Queen was ill, leading to an argument that caused him to miss the flight with his brother and uncles.