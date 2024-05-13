Prince Harry, Meghan Attend Basketball Clinic In Lagos

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex respectively, participated in a basketball clinic in Lagos on Sunday, May 12.

Prince Harry and his wife who were in Nigeria for a three-day visit were at the Ilupeju Grammar School on Sunday to train with wheelchair basketball players and young basketballers.

The clinic was organized by Giants of Africa, a non-profit organisation co-founded by Toronto Raptors vice-chairman and president Masai Ujiri. The foundation is credited for the building of the basketball court at the Grammar school which was unveiled in 2021.

During the ceremony, Harry and Meghan pledged to support the construction of a new Giants of Africa basketball court in Abuja through their Archewell Foundation.

The proposed basketball court is said to be one of the 100-court investments in sports infrastructure across Africa initiative of the Giants of Africa foundation.

Ujiri noted, “We are grateful to be joined by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at this basketball clinic here in Lagos. Basketball has the power to unite communities and inspire young people to reach their full potential. Teaming up with the Archewell Foundation, we look forward to creating experiences for young people, empowering them to become leaders, while also fostering pathways to opportunity and hope.”

Prince Harry said, “What you guys are doing here at Giants of Africa is truly amazing. The power of sport can change lives. It brings people together and creates community.”

Megan added, “We are thrilled to be here. I lived in Toronto for seven years and that was the first time I’d heard of Giants of Africa – talk about full circle– never did I think we would be able to be here all those years later supporting the expansion of this incredible organisation, through our foundation the Archewell Foundation. We’re so grateful and proud of all the work that you’re doing.”