Rivers Hoopers Win Seventh NPBL Title After Unbeaten Final Four Run

Rivers Hoopers won the 2026 Nigeria Premier Basketball League (NPBL) title after completing an unbeaten run in the Final Four playoffs in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, September 22.

The Kingsmen secured their seventh NPBL championship with a 92-90 overtime win over Maktown Flyers on Tuesday, having already clinched the title with a game to spare after beating Gboko City Chiefs 88-76 on Monday. Hoopers drained 12 three-pointers in their victory over the Chiefs, while Maktown’s earlier 72-64 defeat to Aso SkyHawks confirmed the Port Harcourt side as champions.

The victory also avenged Rivers Hoopers’ 74-72 defeat to Maktown in last season’s championship game, which was decided in the final seconds on their home court.

Hoopers head coach Ogoh Odaudu celebrated the title at the final buzzer.

“I’m really, really happy,” Odaudu said.

“We had a heartbreak at home here last season, and we didn’t want thunder to strike in the same place twice. We put up a good fight, and right now I’m really happy for the boys, happy for the crowd, happy for Rivers State, and happy that we’re back where we’re supposed to be.

“We didn’t want to keep the game close and let it go down to the wire. We wanted to blow them out and keep control of the game, and the players played it to perfection. I’m really, really proud of them.”

The championship also secures Rivers Hoopers’ return to the Basketball Africa League in 2027 after a season-long absence from the continental competition.