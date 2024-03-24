Terrorism: IGP Deploys Special Squad To Kaduna Hours After Kuriga Schoolchildren’s Freedom

Following the release of the abducted Kuriga school children, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Special Intervention Squad has been dispatched to Kaduna in order to address the resurgence of terrorism and other criminal activities in the state.

Naija News reports that the squad consisting of two hundred officers and personnel arrived in Kaduna on Sunday (today).

They convened at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna, where they had a meeting with Governor Uba Sani.

During this encounter, Governor Uba Sani expressed his gratitude to Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetekun, for fulfilling his promise to deploy the Special Squad equipped with Armoured Personal Carriers and various other weapons.

Additionally, he extended his appreciation to the Federal Government, led by President Bola Ahmad Tinubu, and the security agencies for the successful rescue of the kidnapped Kuriga School Children.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Military has revealed details of how several students kidnapped by bandits in Kuriga, Kaduna State, were rescued in Zamfara State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, released a statement on Sunday.

In it, Buba said the military worked with local authorities and government agencies across the country in a search and rescue operation, which resulted in the rescue of the students.

Buba said the victims kidnapped on 7th March 2024, were rescued in the early hours of 24th March 2024.

The statement confirmed that the rescued hostages, totalling 137, comprised 76 females and 61 males.

It added that the rescued students would be conveyed and handed over to the Kaduna State Government for further action.

The statement reads: “It would be recalled that, on 7 March 2024, troops received information that terrorists had invaded LEA School Kuriga in Chikun LG of Kaduna State. During the incident unconfirmed number of pupils were abducted. Following the incident, the military committed to leaving no stone unturned until all the hostages were rescued.

“Accordingly, in the early hours of 24 March 2024, the military, working with local authorities and government agencies across the country, in a coordinated search and rescue operation, rescued the hostages. The hostages are the same persons who were abducted from the school at Kuriga in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

“The rescued hostages totalling 137 comprise of 76 females and 61 male. They were rescued in Zamfara State and would be conveyed and handed over to the Kaduna State Government for further action.”

Buba added that troops rescued 16 pupils (Almajiris) with a woman taken hostage in Gada LGA of Sokoto State, and the rescued persons have been handed over to the state government.

He vowed that the military would continue to track down criminals, including those responsible for the killing of soldiers in Delta State, and bring them all to justice.