UNICEF Reacts As Bandits Kidnap Over 280 Students From Kaduna School

The recent abduction of over two hundred students by bandits in Kaduna State has been strongly condemned by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

Naija News reported earlier that bandits attacked the Government Secondary School and LEA primary school in Kuriga, Kaduna State, whisking away no fewer than 280 students, pupils and teachers.

The assailants reportedly shot at their victims before taking away the students and educators from both schools.

UNICEF, however, has regretted the latest event and stressed the urgent need for immediate and resolute action in response to the increasing frequency of such incidents nationwide.

The organization said it is actively collaborating with local authorities to provide support to affected families and parents through psychological assistance services.

Speaking on behalf of the organization, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, said in a statement that the alarming frequency of such incidents across the country signals a crisis that requires immediate and determined action from all levels of government and society.

“I am deeply saddened and concerned by the reports of yet another abduction of students in Kaduna State. The alarming frequency of such incidents across the country signals a crisis that requires immediate and determined action from all levels of government and society. Schools are supposed to be sanctuaries of learning and growth, not sites of fear and violence.

“This latest abduction, as any previously, is highly condemnable and part of a worrying trend of attacks on educational institutions in Nigeria, particularly in the northwest, where armed groups have intensified their campaign of violence and kidnappings. Just a day prior to this incident, the UN Resident Coordinator spoke about the abductions of large numbers of women, girls, and boys by members of a non-state armed group in Borno state.

“UNICEF urges immediate action to ensure the safe return of the abducted children and staff and calls on authorities to implement comprehensive measures to secure schools across Nigeria. It is imperative that the safety and security of students and educators are guaranteed, allowing schools to fulfill their role as safe havens for learning and development,” Munduate said, according to The PUNCH.

She stated that the right to education is fundamental and must be protected against any form of violence or intimidation.

She added: “Our hearts go out to the families of the abducted students and staff, and we stand with them in this harrowing time. The right to education is fundamental and must be protected against any form of violence or intimidation. The children of Nigeria deserve to learn in peace.

“UNICEF is coordinating with local officials and providing assistance to the affected parents and families through psychological support services. The UN Children’s Agency is dedicated to collaborating with government entities, local communities, and various partners to tackle the fundamental issues leading to violence against children and to safeguard educational environments from threats and violence.

“Every child deserves to grow up in an environment of peace, away from the looming shadows of threats and insecurity. Unfortunately, we are currently facing a significant deterioration in community safety, with children disproportionately suffering the consequences of this decline in security.”