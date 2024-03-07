Bandits Shoot Pupils, Abduct Dozens In Kaduna Primary School Attack

Bandits struck at LEA Primary School, Kuriga (1), in Kuriga town, Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State, triggering chaos and the abduction of numerous pupils.

Residents indicated that approximately 100 individuals were abducted, but the precise number remained unknown at the time of reporting.

According to reports from Daily Trust, the school’s head teacher and several other staff members are among the victims. The incident occurred at 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, right after the assembly.

Naija News learned that the junior and secondary school moved to a new building inside Kuriga town due to security concerns, leaving their former school located outside the town.

The incident was confirmed by resident Shitu, who stated that most pupils fled their classes upon sighting the bandits on the school premises, while Lawal Kuriga, another local resident, informed Daily Trust that the kidnapped victims were taken into the forest.

The state government has not issued an official response as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, operatives from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ungoggo Division, Kano State Command, arrested Ibrahim Usman, a suspected kidnapper, at Yar’adua quarters, Rimin Kebe, Ungoggo Local Government Area.

The 85-year-old suspect attempted to hide a three-year-old boy, a neighbour’s child, in his friend’s residence at the Hotoro bye-pass in Kano State.

However, his friend refused to keep the child, alerting residents who were searching for the missing boy.

The suspect fled but was later apprehended by the corps personnel. The investigation is ongoing, and once concluded, Usman will face charges in court, according to the command’s Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Abdullahi.