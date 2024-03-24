‘I Can Only Imagine The Trauma’ – Atiku Reacts As Kuriga Schoolchildren Regains Freedom From Terrorists

Former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the safe release of students abducted from the Lea Primary and Government Secondary School Kuriga in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Naija News recalls that on March 7, a distressing incident occurred where 287 schoolchildren were kidnapped by gunmen on motorcycles, causing widespread outrage and condemnation from various quarters, including the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

The Kaduna State Government, however, announced in a statement on Sunday morning that the schoolchildren have been released.

Reacting to the development, Atiku commends the security agencies and all those who played vital roles in ensuring the students’ safe return.

He, however, emphasized the need for a comprehensive overhaul of the nation’s security architecture to effectively address the numerous security threats it currently faces.

“I am elated at the news of the release of the 287 abducted school children in Kaduna after 16 days in captivity.

“I commend all those who worked tirelessly to make their release a reality.

“As we celebrate with their families and friends, let’s be mindful that, like stage four cancer, this state of insecurity that has befallen our nation is metastasising and needs proactive measures to stem it.

“I can only imagine the trauma that these vulnerable children have suffered. It is recommended that the children receive psychotherapic care by professionals.

“We also do not need to wait for the next incident before putting mechanisms in place to forestall it. To this end, I recommend the strengthening of the Safe School Initiative that prioritises the protection of schools, especially in the areas that are most vulnerable to mass kidnap of school children. But above all, there should be an overhaul of the security architecture to meet the demands of the threats facing us,” Atiku wrote on his official X handle.