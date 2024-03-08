‘They Are Animals And Cowards’ – Remi Tinubu Slams Kidnappers Over Recent Abduction Of Students, Women

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has criticized the recent abduction of women and children in Borno and Kaduna State, describing the perpetrators as animals and cowards.

Naija News reported earlier that about 200 women were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists in the Gamboru-Ngala and Dikwa local government areas of Borno State.

The women, who were Internally Displaced Persons, were said to have been kidnapped while they went into the bush in search of firewood.

Not long after, suspected bandits whisked away over 280 pupils and teachers of Government Secondary School and LEA primary school at Kuriga, Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the bandits reportedly invaded the Kuriga area of the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State yesterday, shooting at their victims before taking away at least 280 of the pupils and teachers from both schools.

The incident has raised concerns about the incessant kidnapping and killing of innocent citizens in the country.

Reacting to the developments, President Bola Tinubu’s wife stated that the perpetrators, when apprehended, should be convicted and sentenced to death.

Naija News reports that the First Lady stated this while attending to questions from journalists on Friday.

“Whoever is kidnapping young people is sick, cruel and a coward.

“Enough is enough and I call on the state governors that once we take hold of them, they deserve capital punishment.

“Why don’t they take people their size? Why are they torturing our children? What they are trying to do is kill our future.

“We all know parents when we are old, we rely on our children, and we see them that our investments have not gone to waste, especially when they are successful,” Tinubu said.

“Why would you go and take them from schools? Right now, I think enough is enough. As a former lawmaker, I believe that any one of them captured deserves capital punishment.

“They (kidnappers) are animals, they are evil, and we should take them out of our midst.

“The state governors and the lawmakers should do something,” she reiterated.