Governor Sani Reacts As Bandits Kidnap 287 Students In Kaduna School

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has reacted to the bandit attack on a school in the state, which resulted in the kidnap of 287 students.

The Governor vowed that all efforts would be put in place to ensure the students return home safely.

Naija News recalls a total of 287 students from the LEA Primary and Secondary School in Kuriga, Kaduna State, were kidnapped on Thursday when bandits attacked the school premises.

This was made known in an update given by the Head Teacher, Sani Abdullahi, who narrated the incident when Governor Sani led senior government officials and top security brass to the Kuriga Village Head’s palace.

The Governor disclosed that he had already spoken with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, on the matter, and the security forces have swung into action to rescue the victims from their attackers.

“In my capacity as your elected Governor, I am assuring you that, by the grace of God, all the children will return unhurt.

“Before coming here, I spoke with the National Security Adviser (NSA) Malam Nuhu Ribadu and we are making efforts, the security forces have swung into action and by God’s grace, we will rescue the children.

“We will do whatever we need to do to ensure safe return of these children, even if it means coming to Kuriga to stay with you. The essence of government is protection of citizens lives and property. We recognise the fact that we are holding this position in trust for the people and by God’s grace, we will protect the citizens’ rights'” he said.

Governor Sani also used the occasion to reiterate the call for the setting up of state police.

According to him, “I am one of the prominent voices on the issue of security. When I was in the Senate, I moved the motion for the creation of State Police.

“We have realised that there are not enough boots on ground that is why we feel that, if State Police, every community like Kuriga will have people in the Police and they would be armed with AK47 rifles. That is the only way we would be able to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

“The vigilantes are not as armed as the bandits, because they do have AK47, that is why the bandits are constantly causing us destructions. They come in to humiliate, kill and abduct our citizens.

“Since I received the sad news of this incident, I have not had rest of mind because every child in Kaduna State is my child. So, I don’t want to you people to be disturbed. Let’s us pray to God to help and on our part as a government, we will not rest until these children return home.”