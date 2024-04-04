INTERPOL Will Re-Arrest Fleeing Binance Executive, Says IGP

Advertisement

The Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has given assurances that the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) is close to re-arresting Nadeem Anjarwalla, the Binance Regional Manager for Africa, who recently escaped from custody in Nigeria.

During a press conference held at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja, Egbetokun addressed the escape incident and discussed the broader challenges faced by the police in combating crime across the country.

Naija News recalls that Anjarwalla, 38, managed to elude authorities on March 22, 2024, from a ‘safe house’ where he and a colleague were being held.

The details surrounding his escape have raised concerns and questions, prompting a swift response from INTERPOL and the Nigerian police.

“I am not going to tell you what INTERPOL is doing, but I must tell you that we are doing a lot. I can assure you that the suspect would be re-arrested,” stated Egbetokun.

In addition to addressing the escape incident, the IGP provided a comprehensive update on the state of security in Nigeria, highlighting an uptick in kidnapping and murder cases over the past eight weeks.

According to the police records, there have been 214 kidnapping incidents and 537 cases of homicide reported during this period. Egbetokun also noted that 3,685 suspects have been arrested in connection with various crimes, while 401 kidnapped victims were successfully rescued.

Egbetokun emphasized the police’s commitment to adopting a proactive and strategic approach to law enforcement, incorporating technology and intelligence to preempt and disrupt criminal activities.

“Through meticulous analysis of available information, we shall endeavour to pre-empt criminal activities, disrupt their illicit networks, and apprehend perpetrators swiftly,” he explained.