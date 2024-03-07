Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 7th March, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 7th March 2024

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has executed Policy Directives to improve the investment climate and position Nigeria as the preferred investment destination for the oil and gas sector in Africa.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

He stated this was done by Tinubu in keeping with his dedicated efforts to remove obstacles to investments in Nigeria, harness the nation’s resources and diversify the economy for the benefit of all Nigerians.

The statement adds: “Following extensive engagements, analyses, and benchmarking with other jurisdictions, the President has initiated the amendment of primary legislation to introduce fiscal incentives for oil & gas projects, reduce contracting costs and timelines, and promote cost efficiency in local content requirements.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, announced on Wednesday that the government is considering revocation of licenses held by power Distribution Companies (DisCos) if they fail to improve their services.

This announcement underscores the government’s commitment to addressing one of the most pressing issues faced by citizens and businesses across the country.

The statement, released through the Minister’s X handle, highlighted the government’s concern over the continuous inadequate power supply and its detrimental impact on Nigeria’s economic development and the well-being of its citizens.

The Minister revealed that the Chief Executives of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, along with the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, have been summoned to a crucial meeting.

During this meeting, they are expected to explain the current power supply challenges and outline their plans for immediate improvement.

This development comes amid widespread frustrations among Nigerians over erratic power supply, which has hampered economic activities and led to increased costs for businesses and households alike.

The Senate, on Wednesday, resolved that the leadership of the National Assembly will meet with President Bola Tinubu over the worsening insecurity in the country.

This follows a motion of urgent importance raised by Senator Emmanuel Udende on the killing of over 50 people in fresh attacks in no less than five Benue State communities by terrorists disguised as herdsmen.

The lawmaker also raised the motion over the increasing insecurity in Kwande, Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas of the state.

Based on the motion, the Senate also resolved to send a delegation to condole with the government and people of Benue State.

The lawmakers also urged the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, the Inspector General of Police and heads of other security agencies to, among other things, urgently deploy security personnel to address the continuing attacks by armed terrorists parading as herdsmen in the five communities.

The Senate, therefore, resolved that it would assist in stopping the killings and restoring normalcy to the affected communities.

The Edo State House Of Assembly is set to commence impeachment proceedings against the State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, and has issued an impeachment notice against him.

Naija News reports the lawmakers issued the notice during plenary on Wednesday, 6th March, 2024.

The Majority Leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian (PDP Ovia North-East 1), announced the impeachment notice, adding that a petition dated March 5 against Shaibu was signed by 21 of the 24 members of the legislature.

He added that the petition against Shaibu was based on perjury and revelation of government’s secrets.

Aiguobarueghian noted that the number of members who signed the petition was higher than the two-thirds constitutional requirement needed to initiate such impeachment proceedings.

Speaker of the house, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku (PDP-Owan-West), who acknowledged receipt of the petition, directed the Clerk of the house, Mr Yahaya Omogbai, to serve the impeachment notice on the deputy governor.

Agbebaku also gave the deputy governor seven days to respond to the notice of impeachment.

The former National Vice Chairman North-west of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Salihu Lukman, has cautioned party leaders and President Bola Tinubu against the dangers of persisting with a closed government, warning it could lead to self-destruction.

Naija News reports that in a Wednesday statement titled “Burden of Leadership, Open Letter to APC Leaders,” Lukman declared that regaining respect, the basis on which they became leaders and not bosses, necessitates a willingness from all APC leaders to make necessary sacrifices.

He criticized the leaders for founding a party capable of winning three successive elections, yet it appears to have achieved almost nothing of value.

Lukman argued that the leaders responsible for the formation of APC in 2013 have a duty to Nigerians to guide President Asiwaju Tinubu towards upholding his democratic and progressive principles.

He emphasized that both APC members and Nigerians must endeavour to steer Tinubu’s administration towards becoming more inclusive and reflective of the progressive values of the APC.

President Bola Tinubu has promised an immediate review of the pension and severance package of police officers in Nigeria.

The President gave the promise during the launch of the Nigeria Police Force Veterans Foundation at the Corporate Headquarters, Police Service Commission, Abuja.

Represented by the Minister of State Police Affairs, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, President Tinubu also emphasized the need for the government and other well-meaning individuals to assist and support Police veterans at all levels.

Tinubu said the police veterans have paid a high cost for the peace and security in Nigeria and, therefore, deserve all the support.

The President said machinery would be activated to set aside a day as National Police and Veterans’ Day in Nigeria in recognition of their contributions to the country’s development and peace.

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal has upheld Julius Abure‘s position as the National Chairman of the Labour Party, LP.

Naija News reports that the appellate court reversed the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory’s ruling on Wednesday, lifting the ban on Abure and two others from presenting themselves as national party officials.

Justice Hamman Barka ruled that the high court’s decision to assume jurisdiction on the matter was misplaced.

Upon reviewing Abure’s challenge to the high court’s ruling, Justice Barka and the accompanying two Justices of the Court of Appeal concluded that the appeal was valid and deserved to be upheld.

Justice Barka pronounced, “The lower court’s judgement is set aside,” and ordered the respondents to compensate Abure with N1 million.

President Bola Tinubu has directed that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) distribute food palliative to residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

This was made known on Wednesday by the Minister of state for the FCT, Mariya Mahmoud, during an emergency meeting with stakeholders.

She said the emergency meeting was to arrange some committees for transparency in the distribution of the palliative approved by the President.

The presidential directive comes a few days after some residents of the FCT looted a government warehouse in the capital city and carted away foodstuff from the facility.

The Labour Party said it is aware that huge sums of money have been allocated to wage a propaganda war against Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that the party’s national publicity secretary, Obiora Ifoh, made this statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

The party affirmed that ongoing attacks on its National Chairman, Julius Abure, will not lead their Presidential candidate for the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, to leave the party, cautioning those spreading lies about Abure on social media to stop and seek legal recourse instead.

The party also stated that despite ongoing smear tactics against Abure, there is no pressure on its national leader, Peter Obi, to leave before the 2027 elections.

The party spokesman addressed allegations of corrupt enrichment against Abure, dismissing them as baseless and emphasizing that the party’s external auditor cleared the party of wrongdoing since 2021.

The House of Representatives, on the 6th of March, supported the idea of paying Nigerian workers wages that are appropriate to the present worldwide economic conditions.

Naija News reports that the House assigned its relevant committees in Labour and Employment, Finance, and National Planning the responsibility to devise strategies for compensating Nigerian workers with living wages that are in line with the economic climate.

The House, acting on a motion proposed by Minority Leader, Kingsley China and 37 other members, resolved to forward its resolution to the Senate for joint approval.

To address minimum wage negotiations, the federal government has recently convened a tripartite committee that includes members from the executive, organized labour, state governments, and the organized private sector.

Presenting the motion on the sponsors’ behalf, the Deputy Minority Leader of the House, Aliyu Sani Madaki (NNPP, Kano), shed light on the country’s increasing inflation rates.

He underscored that this financial crisis has made it difficult for average Nigerians to procure basic necessities like food, water, housing, education, healthcare, transportation, and clothing.

Madaki highlighted that Nigeria, being a signatory to the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, is committed to ensuring just and favourable remuneration for its workers, as stated in Article 23 of the Declaration.

