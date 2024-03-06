Lukman Warns Tinubu, APC Leaders To Avoid Path Of Self-Destruction

The former National Vice Chairman North-west of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Salihu Lukman, has cautioned party leaders and President Bola Tinubu against the dangers of persisting with a closed government, warning it could lead to self-destruction.

Naija News reports that in a Wednesday statement titled “Burden of Leadership, Open Letter to APC Leaders,” Lukman declared that regaining respect, the basis on which they became leaders and not bosses, necessitates a willingness from all APC leaders to make necessary sacrifices.

He criticized the leaders for founding a party capable of winning three successive elections, yet it appears to have achieved almost nothing of value.

Lukman argued that the leaders responsible for the formation of APC in 2013 have a duty to Nigerians to guide President Asiwaju Tinubu towards upholding his democratic and progressive principles.

He emphasized that both APC members and Nigerians must endeavour to steer Tinubu’s administration towards becoming more inclusive and reflective of the progressive values of the APC.

Lukman said: “Our leaders who led the merger negotiation to produce APC in 2013 owe it to Nigerians to call President Asiwaju Tinubu to order and get him to recover whatever is left of his democratic and progressive credentials.

“Both as APC and Nigerians, we all have a responsibility to make all the needed sacrifices to win President Asiwaju Tinubu administration back and put it on the path of emerging as an inclusive government managed by an envisioned progressive party, APC.

“APC leaders and President Asiwaju Tinubu must resist the temptation of towing the path of self-destruction by continuing to operate as a closed government.”