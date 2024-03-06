Minimum Wage: House Of Reps Calls For Fair Compensation For Workers In Nigeria

The House of Representatives, on the 6th of March, supported the idea of paying Nigerian workers wages that are appropriate to the present worldwide economic conditions.

Naija News reports that the House assigned its relevant committees in Labour and Employment, Finance, and National Planning the responsibility to devise strategies for compensating Nigerian workers with living wages that are in line with the economic climate.

The House, acting on a motion proposed by Minority Leader, Kingsley China and 37 other members, resolved to forward its resolution to the Senate for joint approval.

To address minimum wage negotiations, the federal government has recently convened a tripartite committee that includes members from the executive, organized labour, state governments, and the organized private sector.

Presenting the motion on the sponsors’ behalf, the Deputy Minority Leader of the House, Aliyu Sani Madaki (NNPP, Kano), shed light on the country’s increasing inflation rates.

He underscored that this financial crisis has made it difficult for average Nigerians to procure basic necessities like food, water, housing, education, healthcare, transportation, and clothing.

Madaki highlighted that Nigeria, being a signatory to the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, is committed to ensuring just and favorable remuneration for its workers as stated in Article 23 of the Declaration.

He also referenced concerns by the Speaker of the House of Representatives about the need for a living wage to address insecurity and corruption, stressing the urgency for measures to improve Nigerians’ income to prevent increased poverty and loss of faith in the government.