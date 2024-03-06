Edo State House Of Assembly Moves To Impeach Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu

The Edo State House Of Assembly is set to commence impeachment proceedings against the State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, and has issued an impeachment notice against him.

Naija News reports the lawmakers issued the notice during plenary on Wednesday, 6th March, 2024.

The Majority Leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian (PDP Ovia North-East 1), announced the impeachment notice, adding that a petition dated March 5 against Shaibu was signed by 21 of the 24 members of the legislature.

He added that the petition against Shaibu was based on perjury and revelation of government’s secrets.

Aiguobarueghian noted that the number of members who signed the petition was higher than the two-thirds constitutional requirement needed to initiate such impeachment proceedings.

Speaker of the house, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku (PDP-Owan-West), who acknowledged receipt of the petition, directed the Clerk of the house, Mr Yahaya Omogbai, to serve the impeachment notice on the deputy governor.

Agbebaku also gave the deputy governor seven days to respond to the notice of impeachment.

Naija News recalls Shaibu has been in a running political battle with his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki over his ambition to succeed the Governor whose term in office expires in 2024.

Recently, Shaibu emerged as a factional Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, but was not issued a certificate of return by the party leadership.

Instead, the PDP issued the governorship certificate of return to Asuerinme Ighodalo, who is said to be Obaseki’s preferred candidate.