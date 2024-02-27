PDP Shuns Shaibu, To Present Certificate Of Return To Ighodalo Today

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced that it would present a Certificate of Return to its Edo State governorship candidate, Asuerinme Ighodalo, today (Tuesday).

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The statement said the party also commended all leaders, critical stakeholders, and members in Edo State for the peaceful and successful conduct of the governorship primary election.

The statement read, “Following the successful completion of the Edo State governorship primary election and the ratification of the exercise by the appeal panel, the National Working Committee of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, hereby announces the presentation of the Certificate of Return to Dr Asuerinme Ighodalo, the elected candidate of our party for the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

“The Certificate Presentation ceremony is scheduled as follows: Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2024; Venue: National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall, Wadata Plaza, PDP National Secretariat, Abuja; Time: 12 noon.

“The national leadership of the PDP commends all leaders, critical stakeholders, and members of our party in Edo State for the peaceful and successful conduct of our governorship primary election in the state.

“The NWC charges all members to be guided by the above-stated date and time and continue to work together to ensure victory for our party and candidate in the forthcoming election.”

The party was, however, silent about the fate of the state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, who emerged as the candidate in a parallel primary held on the same day.