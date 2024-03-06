Large Amounts Allocated For Propaganda War Against Peter Obi Ahead Of 2027 Election – Labour Party Alleges

The Labour Party said it is aware that huge sums of money have been allocated to wage a propaganda war against Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that the party’s national publicity secretary, Obiora Ifoh, made this statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

The party affirmed that ongoing attacks on its National Chairman, Julius Abure, will not lead their Presidential candidate for the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, to leave the party, cautioning those spreading lies about Abure on social media to stop and seek legal recourse instead.

The party also stated that despite ongoing smear tactics against Abure, there is no pressure on its national leader, Peter Obi, to leave before the 2027 elections.

Ifoh said, “Mr. Obi has restated his willingness to remain in the party knowing that all the attacks at Abure were sponsored and orchestrated by some political opponents in the high places.

“It astonishes us how far our detractors can go in ensuring that the party swims from one ocean of crisis to another in their evil desire to create disharmony between the party and our leaders.

“We are aware that Abure is not the target of these ferocious and malicious missiles. We are also aware that huge sums of money has been mapped out to wage a propaganda war against our leader ahead of the 2027 general election.

“The feat of the Labour Party in the last general election rattled not a few persons and the fear of the future has driven them to begin so early to prepare ahead. Part of the strategy is to make any political platform unviable for Obi to sail with.

“The party is also aware that any Political Party Peter Obi finds himself in as a vehicle for the 2027 presidential election, including the Labour Party, will not be spared by the political hirelings who are already recruited to dismember such a party.

“Let me emphasis here that even Peter Obi has severally pledged loyalty to the Labour Party due to its social democratic ideology which suits his political vision. Peter Obi will not anymore fellowship with any bourgeoisie party. He is a liberator and not a ruler as seen in the other parties.”

The party spokesman addressed allegations of corrupt enrichment against Abure, dismissing them as baseless and emphasizing that the party’s external auditor cleared the party of wrongdoing since 2021.

He highlighted a previous forensic audit in 2017 that implicated the suspended Treasurer for fraud, contrasting Abure’s stance on accountability.

Abure’s modest living situation and property ownership were defended, with a challenge for accusers to prove their claims in court, as the case is already under legal scrutiny.

Additionally, the spokesman asserted that no funds left the Labour Party’s accounts without proper authorization, refuting claims of Abure’s sole involvement in fund mismanagement.