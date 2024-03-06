Akpabio, Abbas To Meet Tinubu Over Worsening Insecurity

The Senate, on Wednesday, resolved that the leadership of the National Assembly will meet with President Bola Tinubu over the worsening insecurity in the country.

This follows a motion of urgent importance raised by Senator Emmanuel Udende on the killing of over 50 people in fresh attacks in no less than five Benue State communities by terrorists disguised as herdsmen.

The lawmaker also raised the motion over the increasing insecurity in Kwande, Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas of the state.

Based on the motion, the Senate also resolved to send a delegation to condole with the government and people of Benue State.

The lawmakers also urged the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, the Inspector General of Police and heads of other security agencies to, among other things, urgently deploy security personnel to address the continuing attacks by armed terrorists parading as herdsmen in the five communities.

The Senate, therefore, resolved that it would assist in stopping the killings and restoring normalcy to the affected communities.

The Red Chamber also wants the Service Chiefs and Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to increase surveillance and invest in surveillance technology and equipment to detect and prevent future attacks.