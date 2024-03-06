BREAKING: Appeal Court Orders Reinstatement Of Julius Abure As LP’s National Chairman

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal has upheld Julius Abure‘s position as the National Chairman of the Labour Party, LP.

Naija News reports that the appellate court reversed the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory’s ruling on Wednesday, lifting the ban on Abure and two others from presenting themselves as national party officials.

Justice Hamman Barka ruled that the high court’s decision to assume jurisdiction on the matter was misplaced.

Upon reviewing Abure’s challenge to the high court’s ruling, Justice Barka and the accompanying two Justices of the Court of Appeal concluded that the appeal was valid and deserved to be upheld.

Justice Barka pronounced, “The lower court’s judgement is set aside,” and ordered the respondents to compensate Abure with N1 million.

