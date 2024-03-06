Tinubu Promises To Review Pension And Severance Package Of Retired Police Officers

President Bola Tinubu has promised an immediate review of the pension and severance package of police officers in Nigeria.

The President gave the promise during the launch of the Nigeria Police Force Veterans Foundation at the Corporate Headquarters, Police Service Commission, Abuja.

Represented by the Minister of State Police Affairs, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, President Tinubu also emphasized the need for the government and other well-meaning individuals to assist and support Police veterans at all levels.

Tinubu said the police veterans have paid a high cost for the peace and security in Nigeria and therefore deserve all the support.

The President said machinery would be activated to set aside a day as National Police and Veterans’ Day in Nigeria in recognition of their contributions to the country’s development and peace.

In his words, “As the President of our dear country, I will not only give my full support to the Veterans Foundation but will also ensure that such areas like improving the pension and severance package of retired Police Officers are immediately reviewed to reflect the enormity of their contributions and commitment to our country.

“Also, administrative processes towards issuance of an Executive Order will be immediately initiated to set aside a day, perhaps, 5th March (being today, the launch of the Veterans’ Foundation) or 1st April (being the date that the hitherto existing police forces of Northern and Southern provinces were amalgamated to form a unified Nigeria Police Force), as National Police and Veterans’ Day in Nigeria.

“We must reflect on the cost of peace and security in Nigeria, to enable us to fully appreciate and thank our Police veterans, for placing the nation’s security before their own lives. Their courage, sacrifices, and commitment to peace and security undoubtedly create a huge debt that Nigeria cannot commensurately be repaid to them.”

He added that the Nigeria Police Force is a critical symbol of State legitimacy and the lead agency in Nigeria’s internal security architecture.

Despite the country’s current difficulties, Tinubu charged Nigerians not to lose faith in the government, as the current events are sacrifices that must be made for the greater good of the nation.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Solomon Arase said the launch of the Police Veterans’ Foundation will always be chronicled as a great milestone for the members of the Nigeria Police Force, both serving and retired.

In his words, “Perhaps, a historical background to the conceptualization of the Nigeria Police Veterans’ Foundation will help us situate where we are coming from to enable us fully appreciate its import and timeliness to retired Police officers.

“I believe that the experience of retired Police officers which spans through different decades would be of invaluable assistance in evolving policies that will help in repositioning the Nigeria Police for optimal functionality in delivering on its mandate.”